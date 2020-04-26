Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

CXDO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CXDO stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

