Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIND. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $254.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.