Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.25.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

