Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

KIN stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

