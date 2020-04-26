Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE WWW opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.