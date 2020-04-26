Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.