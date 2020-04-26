Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 501.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $192,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,649 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $980,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.