WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from WEIR GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

