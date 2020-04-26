Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

