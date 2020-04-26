Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

