Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

