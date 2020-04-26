Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

