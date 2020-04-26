Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3,693.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,820,287 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

