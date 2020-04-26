Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 243.4% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $260.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

