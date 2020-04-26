Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,123,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $76.59 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07.

