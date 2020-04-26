Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $35.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.