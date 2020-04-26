VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

XMPT opened at $24.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.