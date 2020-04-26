Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 10.30-11.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.30-11.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.