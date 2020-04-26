Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 10.30-11.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.30-11.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UHS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
