United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.