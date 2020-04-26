United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%.
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.57 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.
