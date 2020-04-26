United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.57 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

