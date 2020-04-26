UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UNITE Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,170.88 ($15.40).

UTG opened at GBX 782 ($10.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 841.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,123.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

