Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

