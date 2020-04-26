Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $4,646,100.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

UBER opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,663.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 440,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

