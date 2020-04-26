TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $72.13 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.