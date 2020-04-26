Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

