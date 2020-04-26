The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 590 ($7.76).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 642.27 ($8.45).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 601.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.