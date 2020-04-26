The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 461,544 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $355,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.