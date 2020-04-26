Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 286.09 ($3.76).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 236.10 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

