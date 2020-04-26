Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

