Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.96.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

