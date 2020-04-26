Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190,003 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

