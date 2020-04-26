Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,557,000. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,909,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 303,789 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.