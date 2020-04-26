Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of Superior Group of Companies worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

SGC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

