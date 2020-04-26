Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 137,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 57,225 call options.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 in the last quarter.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.