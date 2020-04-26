STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

