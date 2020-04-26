Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.05 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

