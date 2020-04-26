Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Financial Comparison

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sphere 3D and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97% Veritone -125.04% -104.78% -48.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sphere 3D and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veritone has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.25%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.38 -$26.21 million N/A N/A Veritone $49.65 million 2.19 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -1.41

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritone beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

