Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

