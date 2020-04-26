SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$34.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.