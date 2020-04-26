Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.