Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.