Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of 123.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

