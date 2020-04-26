SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC opened at $48.83 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

