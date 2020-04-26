Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 981.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,351.93. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.