Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million.

SES opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and a PE ratio of 111.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SES. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.15 to C$2.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,330.45. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

