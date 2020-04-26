Seacor (NYSE:CKH) versus Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Financial Analysis

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacor and Navios Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $799.97 million 0.65 $26.77 million $1.38 18.74 Navios Maritime $482.45 million 0.06 -$192.11 million N/A N/A

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 3.35% 3.12% 1.71% Navios Maritime -31.72% 6.34% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacor and Navios Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacor presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.95%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seacor is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Seacor has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacor beats Navios Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The Containers Business segment operates in the containership sector. The company's fleet consists of 61 vessels totaling 6.4 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

