Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$330.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$332.82.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$323.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$303.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$320.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

