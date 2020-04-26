Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $26.71 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

