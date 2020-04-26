Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

