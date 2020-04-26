Sanmina (SANM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.