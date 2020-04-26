Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,982,000 after buying an additional 454,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after buying an additional 979,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.59 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.